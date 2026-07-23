Industrial building in Cranston sells for $3.1M

CRANSTON – A newly constructed building recently sold for $3.1 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The property at 109 Western Industrial Drive consists of a 17,500-square-foot industrial building on approximately 1.28 acres within the Western Industrial Complex. The complex is located near Interstate 295, Interstate 95 and Route 37, providing access to Rhode Island’s major transportation corridors.

According to Sweeney Real Estate, the building was designed as a warm-shell industrial facility with 30-foot ceilings, four 18-foot overhead doors and 277/480-volt, three-phase electrical service with a 1,200-amp electrical system.

The property is zoned M-1 for industrial use and was marketed for warehouse, distribution, contractor, manufacturing and other industrial operations.

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According to the Cranston property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2023, before construction of the building, at $314,200 for the land. The assessor’s records identify the parcel as containing about 55,873 square feet, or approximately 1.28 acres.

Eric Schultheis, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the seller in the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by 109 Western Industrial Realty LLC, a limited liability company based in Cranston, and purchased by Western Industrial Hoffco LLC, a limited liability company based in Rocky Hill, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.