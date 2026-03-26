Industrial building on Niantic Avenue in Cranston sells for $1.6M

CRANSTON – An industrial and office building on Niantic Avenue recently sold for $1.6 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The property at 215 Niantic Ave. consists of a 22,500-square-foot masonry industrial/office building, according to the real estate firm and public records, including the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The site spans approximately 0.85 acres across three parcels and includes frontage on Niantic Avenue, as well as Kenwood Street, according to public records.

The single-story building, constructed in 1960, includes a mix of warehouse and office space, with features such as loading areas and dedicated office sections. The building has approximately 22,556 square feet of interior space and is designed for industrial use.

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The property is currently occupied by two tenants, The Hope Group and Delta Electro Power, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

According to the Cranston property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2023 at $860,600, including $619,000 for the building and $241,600 for the land.

Thomas Sweeney of Sweeney Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.

A quitclaim deed recorded in Cranston shows the property was sold by M.A. Sons LLC, a Rhode Island limited liability company, to J.J. Paris Properties LLC, also a Rhode Island limited liability company.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.