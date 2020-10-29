Industrial site sells in East Providence for $1.7M

EAST PROVIDENCE – A nearly 5-acre site in an industrial park in the city has sold for $1.7 million.

The property at 155 Amaral St. includes four industrial buildings that cover about 29,000 square feet. It was last occupied by CSM Truck Sales.

The property is only a few minutes from Interstate 95. The new owners plan to occupy the space.

The property was sold on Oct. 19 by Benjamin B. Viti to Bachrodt Property Amaral LLC, according to East Providence records.

The property was sold by Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, whose agents represented both the buyer and seller.

