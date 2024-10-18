Infante-Green cites absenteeism, mental health issues for setback in RICAS results

PROVIDENCE – After showing signs of improvement last year, the latest Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exam results released Friday by the R.I. Department of Education fell backward in English-language arts and remained unchanged in math.
However, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green feels Rhode Island students are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic better than their New England counterparts. Although Infante-Green acknowledged schoolchildren in Rhode Island “are not the same” since the pandemic as they continuously face a myriad of crises, including with their mental health.
According to the overall statewide ELA results, student proficiency [meeting and exceeding expectations] on the RICAS for students in grades 3 through 8 was 30.8%. That is a 2.3-percentage-point drop from last year and lower than the 31.1% proficiency rate from 2022. Plus, the ELA proficiency rate across Rhode Island was 33.2% even with the state still heavily in the grip of COVID-19.
In math, students across the state who tested on the RICAS were slightly better this year, with 30.1% being proficient, compared with 29.6% a year ago.
Speaking with reporters Thursday, Infante-Green said she was alarmed that ELA scores went backward after progress was made last year
. She said education officials knew there would be ebbs and flows during the post-pandemic learning recovery process and saw Rhode Island, despite the score decreases, are still ahead of other New England states in recovering in the classroom.
To hopefully avoid another down year, Infante-Green said teachers are better trained in both the science of reading and in providing a high-quality curriculum now. Also, she said the state recently received a $40 million federal grant to improve literacy outcomes and provide coaching supports to improve student performance and mental health.
And mental health has become a significant concern in schools. RIDE’s presentation, citing the Youth Risk Behavior System administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says 1 in 3 middle and high school students in Rhode Island reported feeling “sad or hopeless” over a two-week period. Also, 1 in 6 such students reported they “seriously considered” attempting suicide over the past 12 months.
Earlier Thursday, the state announced a new partnership with California-based Hazel Health to expand access to comprehensive, telehealth mental health services to students across the state.
“Mental health is at the forefront of our strategy to promote good health and advance student outcomes,” Infante-Green said. “We have been supporting districts, but at this point we have to get to the kids. We don't have the luxury of not addressing the issues.”
Among the reasons RIDE is citing for the still-low RICAS numbers is the state’s suburban and urban-ring local education agencies are not recovering from the pandemic as urban LEAs. RIDE’s data shows that 46% of students in suburban districts were proficient in ELA, down from 49.1% last year, and just 27.4% of students within urban-ring districts were proficient in ELA, a 2.4-percentage-point decline from a year ago.
Meanwhile, student proficiency in math on the RICAS has improved, albeit slightly. Forty-seven percent of students in suburban districts were proficient on RICAS’s math section, up from 46.6% from a year ago, and 23.9% of students in the urban ring showed proficiency in math. Last year, 23.5% of students in the urban ring were proficient in math.
With multilingual learners, proficiency rates in ELA [5.6% statewide[ and math [8.2% statewide] were extremely low. Differently abled students also tested similarly low on the RICAS, per RIDE’s data.
Infante-Green said RIDE is changing regulations for multilingual learners to ensure students receive support, and those changes are currently “in the works.” Regarding students who are differently abled, Infante-Green said the state will be releasing a “blueprint” to find ways to support “this ever-growing population.”
“During the pandemic, many of our kids did not get early intervention and the services they need,” Infante-Green said. “The needs of that population have grown tremendously.”
Chronic absenteeism, which is more than 18 days out of school, continues to be an issue regarding RICAS performance. RIDE’s latest numbers show there was an 18-percentage-point gap in ELA proficiency between students who are not chronically absent [34.5%] and those students who are [16.5%].
In math, the gap is bigger with a 34.4% proficiency rate by students who are not chronically absent, while students who are chronically absent show a 13.2% proficiency rate. Similar gaps exist with students who take the PSAT and SAT exams.
When asked by Providence Business News if the state is still concerned that the proficiency rate for non-chronically absent students in both math and ELA is still 1 and 3, Infante-Green said state education officials are still trying to find “the root cause” as to why academic performance and absenteeism are still problematic.
“We’re trying to make sure schools are more engaging,” she said. “The state also got $5 million in grants to help with coaching supports in the schools. Part of our challenge is … kids miss a month of school. We have kids that miss 50 days [of school]. That’s something we have to look at in terms of policy moving forward.”
Infante-Green said now for LEAs to improve student outcomes across the state need to, among other things, revise local plans to align actions with needs; continue strategies to address absenteeism, mental health and instructional gaps; and ensure structures and systems exist for students requiring additional support.
“Right now, this is a call to action,” Infante-Green said. “We’re seeing this [problem] nationwide. This is a time for us to … provide supports that are needed on the ground.”
