Infrastructure Bank finances $1.4M for North Smithfield water system

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently announced $1.4 million in low-interest financing to the town of North Smithfield to upgrade its drinking water system.

The loan, through the bank’s drinking water state revolving fund, will allow the town to extend its main drinking water line, allowing another 3,000 residents to access clean water rather than currently contaminated water wells. The $850,000 principal forgiveness on the loan, combined with a below-market interest rate, will save the town an estimated $945,000 in debt service, the release stated.

