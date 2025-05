Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

CENTRAL FALLS – A detainee at the Wyatt Detention Center admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the federal facility, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced on May 16.

Shawn D. Hart, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and obtaining or attempting to obtain prohibited objects as an inmate. He admitted that, in late 2023, he and others, inside and outside of the Wyatt Detention Center, conspired to obtain and smuggle papers soaked with K2, a synthetic marijuana, into the facility.

Attorney Theresa M. DiJoseph, 50, of Woburn, Mass., admitted to a federal judge in March that she used her status as an attorney to meet multiple times with Hart, with whom she had a personal relationship. They met in a visiting room used for attorney visits to conduct legal work, according to court documents.

On Dec. 1, 2023, during an attempt to visit with Hart, Wyatt correctional officers seized from DiJoseph 10 sheets of paper that appeared discolored, thicker than normal, and to have been wet and dried. The papers were seized and later sent to an FBI testing site that confirmed the presence of Schedule I controlled substances.

DiJoseph, 50, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and providing a prohibited object to an inmate.

She also admitted making false statements to the FBI during their investigation into the source of the contraband that she attempted to bring into the detention center.

DiJoseph is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.

Hart is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.