Innovate Newport to host blue tech pitch session in November

NEWPORT – Blue tech companies are invited to take their ventures to the “Piranha Pond” next month at Innovate Newport.

Inspired by the popular “Shark Tank” TV show format, the new pitch contest, scheduled for Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m., will give entrepreneurs five minutes to win over one or more members on a panel of investors.

Applications are open to entrepreneurs developing products or services in the blue technology sphere who are “beyond the idea stage,” ideally having raised some funding already. A selection committee will choose eight ventures to participate.

Interested companies can apply at blueventureforum.org/events/piranha-pond-blue.

Blue Venture Forum will hold the event in partnership with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, South Coast Entrepreneurs Collaborative and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, which is organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network across 200 countries.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.