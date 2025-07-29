Innovate Newport to offer new startup office spaces, mentorship

By
-
ERIN DONOVAN BOYLE, director of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, stands outside what is now the Innovate Newport building. / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY

NEWPORT – A new partnership will bring additional funding and dedicated startup space to the city’s innovation sphere. Under a recently announced strategic collaboration, RIHub will expand its entrepreneurial incubator space model to Innovate Newport, where Rogue Venture Partners will also provide mentorship for early-stage startups looking for funding. The three startup services will also

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display