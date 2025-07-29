Innovate Newport to offer new startup office spaces, mentorship

The agreement will also further demonstrate that the greater Newport area's innovation sphere "is really beginning to make a name for itself," Donovan Boyle said, "particularly around attracting more investors and investment activity," as demonstrated by Rogue's presence and events such as the Newport Investors Summit.

"We believe that the presence of both Rogue and RIHub at Innovate Newport is going to just raise the level and activity and recognition that this is a place to come to have these types of conversations," she continued, "and that the community is here to support the growth of innovation."

NEWPORT – A new partnership will bring additional funding and dedicated startup space to the city's innovation sphere. Under a recently announced strategic collaboration, RIHub will expand its entrepreneurial incubator space model to Innovate Newport, where Rogue Venture Partners will also provide mentorship for early-stage startups looking for funding. The three startup services will also partner to co-host events, offer co-working and office space for entrepreneurs and investors, and foster community engagement among area and statewide innovators. The collaboration is "really helping us to further define the region as a place of thought leadership and attraction," said Erin Donovan Boyle, executive director of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, which operates Innovate Newport. Collaboration between the partners isn't completely new: RIHub expanded into Innovate Newport in spring 2022, bringing a range of venture mentoring and networking services to the Aquidneck Island, Bristol County and South County areas. But under the new memorandum of agreement, RIHub will begin offering startups six months of free incubator space at Innovate Newport — an incentive that the nonprofit startup support service has long offered at its headquarters in the Providence CIC. At Innovate Newport, located at 513 Broadway, 10 startups at a time will have access to these incubator spaces. The entrepreneurial opened in 2019 to provide coworking space and other startup resources. Entrepreneurs from anywhere can apply for the new incubator space at Innovate Newport Donovan Boyle said. "This may be their first startup space," Donovan Boyle said, "so it's an opportunity to locate them in our region." In a statement, RIHub Executive Director Annette Tonti called the Newport expansion "a critical step in ensuring that statewide innovation is truly statewide. "By combining our network and startup support services with the infrastructure and community at Innovate Newport, we’re creating a launchpad for founders at every stage," she continued. Oregon-based Rogue Venture Partners has previously provided funding to Rhode Island entrepreneurs, and the group's presence in the Ocean State has increased since co-founder and managing partner Tom Sperry moved to Jamestown in 2022. “Rogue Venture Partners has long believed in the power of building strong ecosystems in smaller markets,” Sperry said in a statement. “With this collaboration, we are embedding ourselves in the fabric of Newport’s entrepreneurial community and committing long-term to its growth and success."Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.