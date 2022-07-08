State of Innovation: R.I.’s ecosystem for entrepreneurs shows resilience

ADVANTAGEOUS LOCATION: Maggie Bachenberg, CEO and co-founder of Pointz Mobility Inc. in Providence, which developed the Pointz navigation app geared toward safer routes for cyclists, says finding funding for the startup was much easier than expected thanks to Rhode Island’s entrepreneurship environment with plenty of resources and limited competition. PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
For the developers of Pointz, a navigation app geared toward safer routes for cyclists, Rhode Island offered a wealth of mentoring and networking opportunities, with accelerators, pitch contests and Brown University’s entrepreneurship center helping the startup on the path to an official launch earlier this year. It was finding capital that they thought was going…

