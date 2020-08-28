Innovative R.I. court program to protect pandemic-crippled businesses goes untapped

By
-
BITTER SITUATION: Providence Brewing Co. owner Efren Hidalgo has received an eviction notice from his landlord for his North Providence brewery. Without enough money to move his equipment to a new location, Hidalgo is worried that if he is forced from his North Providence location immediately, he will default on his sales contracts. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
BITTER SITUATION: Providence Brewing Co. owner Efren Hidalgo has received an eviction notice from his landlord for his North Providence brewery. Without enough money to move his equipment to a new location, Hidalgo is worried that if he is forced from his North Providence location immediately, he will default on his sales contracts. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Government lifelines are disappearing for businesses gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Struggling small-business owners who received an infusion of cash from the Paycheck Protection Program in the spring are exhausting that money. Many businesses haven’t seen sales bounce back yet, as some customers have stayed away for fear of infection or anxiety over financial well-being.…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display