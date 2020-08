Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

There was no doubt that gastroenterologist Dr. Nabil Toubia’s patient was in severe pain. As Toubia stood bedside at Roger Williams Medical Center earlier this year, the 60-year-old Seekonk man curled into a fetal position in his hospital bed, racked by cramps caused by a blockage in a portion of his bowel and stomach. “He…