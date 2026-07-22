Inspector general search panel has only just begun. Already the end is near.

You could say Rhode Island’s search for its first inspector general began Tuesday afternoon. Or you could say the clock started 21 days ago.

A five-member selection commission met for the first time at the Statehouse to discuss how it will select the top contenders for the position created in the fiscal 2027 budget to investigate waste, fraud and abuse and improve government efficiency.

The Inspector General Independent Advisory Commission still needs to craft a job description, salary range, and set the interview timeline to select top finalists to send to the governor. Its members have less than 70 days to get the job done.

“This is faster than I would have wanted,” said Jason Gramitt, executive director of the Ethics Commission. “We’ll try our best to make it.”

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Watchdog groups and lawmakers spent more than two decades pushing for an inspector general, but repeated proposals failed to gain traction in the General Assembly. After becoming House speaker this year, Christopher Blazejewski made creating an independent inspector general’s office his top legislative priority when crafting the state’s fiscal 2027 budget.

Legislation tasked the nationwide search to a panel consisting of Grammitt, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, General Treasurer James Diossa, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, and Association of Inspectors General President Will Fletcher, who traveled from New York to attend the meeting.

Beginning July 1, when the budget took effect, the panel was given 90 days to forward the names of three potential candidates to Gov. Daniel J. McKee. That gives the panel until Sept. 28, Amore calculated.

McKee will have 90 days to deliver his nominee’s name to the R.I. Senate for advice and consent.

Despite the compressed timeline, the law gives commissioners a clear blueprint for the job posting for Rhode Island’s first inspector general.

An inspector general must have at least 10 years of professional experience in auditing, investigations, law enforcement or a related field. The state’s top government watchdog must also have professional certification from the Association of Inspectors General or an equivalent credential.

But that last requirement likely means a more limited applicant pool, Neronha warned.

“The number of people in Rhode Island who already have one of those certificates I suspect are rather low,” he said.

When selecting who is worthy of a job interview, Fletcher recommended they should be selected without regard to political affiliation. Echoing the qualifications listed in Rhode Island’s fiscal 2027 budget, he said what truly matters is the integrity the person would bring to the job.

“The public has to know that the inspector general will approach every matter with independence, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the truth,” Fletcher said.

What the commission will need to further research is how much the position will pay. Lawmakers only set an overall budget for the new office at $1.3 million.

Another lingering question: how will the volunteer panel pay for lodging for potential out-of-state candidates, along with Fletcher.

“The General Assembly did not provide this commission with a budget,” Neronha said.

Although the law is silent on the issue, the Department of Administration sent a letter to the commission saying reasonable costs associated with hiring the first inspector general can be covered by the office’s fiscal 2027 appropriation.

Diossa said he would instruct his office to figure out how reimbursements will work, along with offering a suggestion to Fletcher.

“You might have to move to Rhode Island,” he said.

The commission’s next meeting will be held some time next week. All members of the panel are required to attend meetings in person under the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Christopher Shea is a staff writer with the Rhode Island Current.