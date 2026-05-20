Inspiring the Next Generation of Scientists in Rhode Island

AP Biology students at Cumberland High School recently conducted a hands-on lab experiment using professional-grade biotech equipment through the Amgen Foundation’s Amgen Biotech Experience (ABE), joined by Governor Dan McKee and leaders from Amgen Rhode Island, including Brian Britson, Site Head and Vice President of Operations at Amgen Rhode Island.

AP Biology students at Cumberland High School recently conducted a hands-on lab experiment using professional-grade biotech equipment through the Amgen Foundation’s Amgen Biotech Experience (ABE), joined by Governor Dan McKee and leaders from Amgen Rhode Island, including Brian Britson, Site Head and Vice President of Operations at Amgen Rhode Island.

Key highlights include:

• The visit focused on expanding access to STEM education and exposing Cumberland students to real-world biotech skills taught in local classrooms.

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• Governor McKee, a Cumberland High School alum, spoke with students about pathways into science and medicine, while Amgen leaders highlighted how the same lab tools used in class are used by scientists at Amgen Rhode Island.

Since 2007, ABE Rhode Island has been led by the University of Rhode Island (URI). The ABE Rhode Island program acts as an extension of URI’s science education reform effort into the state’s middle and high schools.

Amgen’s site in West Greenwich has been part of Rhode Island’s life sciences ecosystem for more than two decades. As it marks its 24th anniversary in Rhode Island, Amgen continues to invest in local STEM education, workforce development, and community partnerships across the state.

“Amgen is truly proud to be part of this longstanding program that inspires the next generation of scientists and engineers who one day could discover, develop or manufacture innovative medicines that make a difference in the lives of patients,” said Brian Britson, Site Head and Vice President of Operations at Amgen Rhode Island.

“As Rhode Island continues to establish itself as a go-to location for life science and biotech industries, we need to skill up our future workforce so they can take advantage of these promising career opportunities,” said Governor McKee. “We are grateful to Amgen and URI for exposing our young people to this career pathway while they are still in high school.”