Instacart: R.I. 3rd in U.S. for marshmallow chick sales

PROVIDENCE – When the Easter Bunny arrives in the Ocean State this season, the hare would be wise to bring plenty of yellow marshmallow chicks.

Rhode Island is the third-best state in the nation for Peeps yellow marshmallow chick sales, according to a recent survey from online retailer Instacart.

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instacart from March 29-31 among 2,067 adults 18 and older. Instacart adjusted growth percentages by the overall growth of total deliveries to reflect customer behavior.

New Jersey was the top state for marshmallow chick purchases, followed by Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia and New York.

In South Dakota, jelly beans were the seasonal favorite, with that state leading sales across the nation. Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania rounded out the top five in that category.

In Massachusetts, Cadbury chocolate mini eggs emerged as the season’s best seller, while the No. 1 choice in Rhode Island and Connecticut was the Cadbury Easter creme egg.

The data also showed chocolate eggs appeared most popular across the U.S. Cadbury Easter creme eggs were No. 1 overall, ranking most popular in 23 states and the District of Columbia, while Reese’s peanut butter eggs were No. 2, ranking most popular in 20 states. Cadbury chocolate mini eggs were No. 4 overall, ranking most popular in two states.

Starburst Easter jelly beans were No. 3 in the U.S., ranking most popular in five states, although data showed nearly a quarter of those polled, 24%, said jelly beans were among their least favorite Easter candy.

Hershey’s milk chocolate kisses, M&M’s Easter milk chocolate candy, Lindt milk chocolate bunny, Brach’s jelly bird eggs, Peeps yellow marshmallow chicks and Hershey’s milk chocolate candy eggs rounded out the top 10 nationwide.

The full survey can be found here.