Insurer FM buys 10-story Memorial Blvd. building for $68.5M; expanding into Providence

PROVIDENCE – FM, the global commercial property insurer based in Johnston, has purchased the 10-story office building at 10 Memorial Blvd. that overlooks Waterplace Park for $68.5 million and plans to expand operations into the city. Since its construction in 2006, the building's main tenant has been International Gaming Technology PLC – which rebranded last year to Brightstar Lottery. Now FM intends to occupy a portion of the building while keeping the current tenants, including Brightstar and the ground-floor Capital Grille, according to FM spokesperson Meaghan Wims. “This investment reflects FM’s confidence in Rhode Island and our commitment to creating spaces that attract world-class talent and strengthen client relationships,” Randy Hodge, chief operating officer of FM, said in a statement. “FM has been proud to call Rhode Island home for nearly 200 years, and this expansion in the state’s capital is a natural choice for our next chapter of growth.” FM, which for years was known as FM Global before a rebranding in 2024, can trace its origins back to 1835, when mill owner Zachariah Allen persuaded other owners to create a mutual property insurance company that insured factories that took steps to minimize fire risks. The company’s exact name in the R.I. secretary of state registry remains Factory Mutual Insurance Co. The company's headquarters have long been in Johnston. The 10 Memorial Blvd. property – about 200,000 square feet of class A office space across Francis Street from Providence Place mall – last sold in December 2018 for $71 million, trading hands from 10 Memorial Boulevard Owner LLC to TFG Providence Center Property LLC, a subsidiary of the Boston-based Tritower Financial Group. But shifts in the office space real estate market – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic – have dampened property values. The $68.5 million FM paid for the building represents a $2.5 million drop from the purchase price seven years ago. The city's tax valuation on the building alone has declined from $55.8 million in 2021 to $46.6 million in 2025. While the transaction had not been posted in the city's tax assessor's database as of Thursday morning, an FM spokesperson confirmed the purchase price. Property ownership at the busy intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Francis Street is a bit complicated. While FM now owns the building, it does not own the 1.6 acres on which the structure sits. The parcel – like many parcels surrounding Waterplace Park – is owned by Capital Properties Inc., which issues long-term ground leases of its real estate instead of selling it. “Providence is proud to welcome FM to 10 Memorial Boulevard,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. “As a global leader and one of the state's largest employers, FM’s decision to establish a presence downtown reflects Providence’s strength as a thriving hub for leading institutions and increased economic opportunity.”