Insurer FM Global launches climate change tool to mitigate client risk

JOHNSTON – Commercial property insurer FM Global last month launched its Climate Change Impact Report, a proprietary tool to help clients identify, understand and avoid risks as far into the future as 2050.

The Climate Change Impact Report combines client-specific engineering data gained on location with the latest climate science and modeling, the Rhode Island-headquartered insurance giant said in a statement, adding that it was released in response to growing concern over the short- and long-term impact of climate change.

The report identifies client-specific locations with the largest potential climate change impact due to risk from extreme rain, strong winds, heat waves, droughts and rising sea levels. It covers two time spans, short term up until 2030 and long term to 2050, and is designed to mitigate climate-related risk.

“Climate change is clearly a major factor in decisions being made by business, organizations and communities about their future,” said Malcolm Roberts, FM Global CEO and president. “With our engineering expertise, cutting-edge research and access to high-level data, we have a responsibility to help our partners through this rapidly evolving landscape. The Climate Change Impact Report arms our clients with the insights needed to help them protect their facilities against future risks.”

- Advertisement -