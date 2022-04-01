Insurers see growth in cycling coverage

ON THE RISE: James Sawyer, left, shop manager of Legend Bicycle LLC in Providence, assists Nick Seidler. Sawyer says he could see bike-specific insurance policies become more popular as demand for electric bikes increases. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The term “bicycle insurance” may bring to mind the personal property coverage in homeowners or renters insurance. But with bike sales booming since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some specialty insurers say they’ve seen a spike in cyclists looking for more-extensive theft and crash coverage, particularly those who own high-end bikes. One national bike…

