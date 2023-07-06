Interactive exhibit brings desktop visitors to International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT – From the comfort of their browsers and free of charge, tennis fans anywhere can now view “larger-than-life” holographic statues of Hall of Famers like Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe, or step foot on the hallowed grass Horseshoe Court and play a game of tennis.

That’s because Infosys, the multinational information technology company and title sponsor of this year’s Hall of Fame Open scheduled from July 17 to 23, has introduced an interactive exhibit called the ‘ITHF Metaverse,’ which is “bridging physical and digital worlds to redefine the fan experience and bring fans closer to their favorite historical moments,” according to Infosys executive vice president and global chief marketing officer, Sumit Virmani.

“It has created a strong digital foundation for the [Hall of Fame] to experiment and engage new tennis enthusiasts with the history and heritage of the sport on platforms accessible to the millions of fans around the world,” he said.

Navigators can create personalized avatars and peruse artifacts on a virtual tour, including the original pair of Stan Smith Adidas sneakers, a racquet used by Stefanie Graf during her Golden Slam in 1988, and the now-famous one-shoulder dress worn by Serena Williams at the 2018 U.S. Open. They can answer trivia questions to earn points to claim rewards in a virtual shop. The exhibit will also feature an AI-powered “Match Centre” that will offer its insights on the tournament competition.

The nonprofit and its corporate sponsor look “to take the physical museum into a 3D digital environment,” said ITHF CEO, Dan Faber.

“This cutting-edge experience takes history beyond borders and provides an immersive avenue for fans of all ages to be inspired by the legends’ careers, accomplishments and stories,” he said.

The U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship, the first tennis tournament in the country, was held at what was then the Newport Casino in 1881. It later became the U.S. Open. Today, the annual Hall of Fame Open tournament remains the only professional tournament played on grass outside of Europe. One of nine tournaments on the ATP Tour in the United Sates, the tournament averages 15,000 attendees.

While the exhibit’s current iteration is accessible via desktop, ITHOF director of communication, Megan Erbes, said it is the first in a larger public engagement initiative to expand access to museum resources. Infosys is in the second of a three-year title sponsor contract, she said, and plans on adding a mobile application and virtual reality upgrades.

“We are taking elements from the personal to the digital,” she said. “We are the ‘International’ Hall of Fame. It’s hard to bring physical [exhibits] to different continents.”

The Hall of Fame has long won over tennis history enthusiasts across the globe. Erbes said the nonprofit is looking to increase awareness of the sport, utilizing the lasted technology to provide a visitor’s experience to anyone unable to make the trip to Bellevue Avenue.

“This is just the latest step in that process,” she said. “This really takes that whole experience and broadens it to an online audience around the world.”

