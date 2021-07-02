Interim chief medical officer named for Eleanor Slater Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Suzanne Bornschein, a specialist in internal medicine, will become interim chief medical officer for the Eleanor Slater Hospital until a successor can be named to the current director, who recently resigned.

Bornschein started transitioning into the temporary role on July 1. She will serve until a replacement is found for Dr. Brian Daly, who served as chief medical officer since 2018 but who announced this week he is leaving.

Daly will continue at the hospital through July 31 to ensure continuity, according to a news release from the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

Bornschein is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Medicine and has held various clinical and academic positions, including medical director of the athletic training program for Bridgewater State University. She has worked part-time at Eleanor Slater Hospital since April 2020.

Eleanor Slater Hospital, a system of four hospitals, serves about 200 patients who have significant physical or psychiatric diagnoses. The hospital has been in turmoil for several months, with rapid turnover of personnel and leadership.

The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, for example, is now led by Richard Charest, the former CEO of Landmark Medical Center. He replaced A. Kathryn Power, who resigned in April. She was brought back to lead the department under former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

Other changes in recent weeks include the chief financial officer for the hospital network being placed on administrative leave.

