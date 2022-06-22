Interim leader of Middletown manufacturer given role permanently

MIDDLETOWN – Middletown manufacturer KVH Industries Inc. on Wednesday named Brent C. Bruun as the company’s CEO and president, according to a news release.

Bruun has served in the leadership role on an interim basis since March, and has worked for KVH since 2008, playing a “critical role” in the company’s growth, the release stated.

Bruun takes the reins from longtime president and CEO Martin Kits van Heyningen, who in March announced his retirement after 40 years with the company.

Bruun was selected after a national search led by an outside consulting firm that brought in several “well-qualified candidates,” Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, chairman of the board of directors, said in a statement.

“As the process continued, it became clear that Brent is the best choice to lead the company going forward,” Martine-Dolecki said. “He has the right experience, deep knowledge of KVH and our products and services, and management capabilities to successfully execute on our long-term strategy. We have already seen him succeed in the interim position and are confident that he is the right person to achieve the company’s goals, including sustained profitability, positive operating income and enhanced shareholder value.”

The publicly traded company reported annual revenue of $158.7 million in 2021, simultaneously announcing plans to reduce its workforce by 10% as a cost-cutting measure. The company had 275 local employees in 2020, according to “PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists.”

KVH also named two new members to its board of directors on Wednesday: David Kagan, CEO of Globalstar Inc.; and David Tolley, former executive vice president and CFO of Intelsat SA.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.