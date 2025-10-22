International Tennis Hall of Fame announces latest class of nominees

NEWPORT – The International Tennis Hall of Fame has unveiled its nominees for the Class of 2026.

Featuring 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, the ballot includes 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and four-time major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova.

In the Contributor Category, journalist Mary Carillo and administrator Marshall Happer are among the nominees.

Voters worldwide were able to participate in International Tennis Hall of Fame fan voting until Oct. 10.

The top three candidates will gain additional percentage points added to their vote totals from the Official Voting Group, which will cast their votes this fall.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, candidates must receive an affirmative vote of at least 75% or higher from the combined total of the Official Voting Group result and any bonus percentage points earned in the fan portion.

