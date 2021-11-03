Internet provider Hurricane Electric opens point of presence in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Internet service provider Hurricane Electric has opened a new point of presence in the city at 304 Carpenter St.

The location in Irontrust Prov.net’s PVD2 data center in the city’s “Fiber Alley” is the company’s first in Rhode Island and its fourth in New England.

The point of presence will provide enterprises in the southern New England region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in IP connectivity, according to Hurricane Electric, due to its robust technology ecosystem and thriving startup environment.

“We are excited to work with Prov.net PVD2 to ensure their customers have access to cost-effective, high-speed connectivity and continue our commitment to provide high-speed IP transit to users everywhere,” said Hurricane Electric President Mike Leber in a statement.

Customers of Prov.net PVD2, as well as other organizations near Providence, now have new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100 gigabit ethernet, 10 GE and 1 GE ports, the company said. Customers at the facility can also exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network, with more than 250 major exchange points and traffic exchanges with over 9,000 different networks.

Hurricane Electric was founded by Leber in 1994. Its headquarters are in Fremont, Calif.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.