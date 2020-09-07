Intus Care, PACE-RI partner on risk grouping tool for older patients

PROVIDENCE – A new partnership between Intus Care and PACE Organization of Rhode Island aims to improve long-term health care for older patients by organizing care and predicting risk for those with serious health issues.

In August, Intus Care, a risk-management software company headquartered in Providence, began a one-year collaboration with PACE-RI to implement its acuity risk grouping model tool. Designed to glean data from electronic health records, insurance claims and social determinants of health, the algorithm uses artificial intelligence to analyze patients’ records and assign a risk score.

Patients are grouped by risk of hospitalization and hospital readmission. Physicians using the tool are able to plan preventative care for patients with conditions that may otherwise have resulted in trips to the emergency room.

Intus hopes to see nationwide use of its software, and is currently in talks with several health care organizations across the country that have expressed interest in the risk grouping tool, according to a company spokesperson.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.