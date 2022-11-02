Intus Care secures $14M in Series A funding round

PROVIDENCE – Intus Care Inc., developer of a digital platform designed to improve health care for vulnerable seniors, announced Wednesday it has closed its $14.1 million Series A funding round to advance adoption of a first-of-its-kind predictive analytics platform for geriatric populations.

Founded in 2019 by a group of Brown University students, Intus Care offers a platform that organizes data and identifies health risks for seniors who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The service predicts potential health risks that may cause complications or hospitalization by pulling data from electronic health records, insurance claims and other sources that show social determinants of health.

The funding round was led by Deerfield Management of New York City and other undisclosed investors who contributed through cash investments and conversion of existing debt.

Intus Care said this latest funding will allow it to maximize greater technological opportunities through data, honing product strategy that will support a major scale-up of its current service offerings and increase staff.

“We are extremely impressed, both by the impact that Intus Care’s technology is poised to have on patient outcomes and by the passion and dedication of its team,” said Dr. Julian Harris, operating partner at Deerfield Management. “We are proud to invest in a company we believe will be vital to revolutionizing geriatric care.”

Intus Care currently works with more than 25 Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, programs in 13 states that are utilizing its platform and entered a Letter of Understanding with the National PACE Association to pursue a strategic partnership.

“To have an investor as esteemed in the health care industry as Deerfield Management recognize our value enough to lead our Series A is truly humbling,” said Robbie Felton, CEO and co-founder of Intus Care. “As a child, I watched my mother – then a geriatric social worker in Detroit – navigate the obstacles of caring for a disadvantaged population. Today, it makes me extremely proud to be providing caregivers with predictive analytics technology that will allow them to make more-informed decisions for their patients that may lead to better outcomes.”