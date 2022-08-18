Investments aimed at strengthening state’s behavioral health care system hailed

PROVIDENCE – State leaders and behavioral health advocates Thursday hailed more than $45 million worth of allocations in the 2023 state budget that they say are aimed at strengthening Rhode Island’s behavioral health care system.

The allocations, which are part of the $13.6 billion budget approved in June, include:

$30 million to begin the transition to a certified community behavioral health clinics model of community-based mental health care;

$4.2 million to create a mental health treatment court;

$8 million to build a 25-bed short-stay unit at Butler Hospital that will provide behavioral health care services, crisis intervention;

$1.9 million to support the 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Hotline;

$1 million for the design and engineering of suicide barriers on the state’s four tallest bridges.

State leaders and advocates gathered with Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday to highlight the fiscal 2023 funding. McKee, who is in the midst of a crowded primary race for reelection, billed the event as part of his “RI Momentum Tour.” A poll released by WPRI-TV CBS 12 and Roger Williams University showed that McKee is running neck and neck with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

“We all know that behavioral health care is an essential component of our health care system, and these investments will result in more support and better results,” McKee said in a statement. “The 988 hotline and the transition to the … model of community-based health care will help us reach and help more people.”

- Advertisement -

Richard Charest, director of the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, said the transition to a community-based model is critical.

“[Certified community behavioral health clinics] offer mental health and substance use treatment services, including 24/7 mobile crisis response, which enables the team to engage clients where they are,” Charest said. “This reduces the transportation barrier when someone is in crisis. CCBHCs also provide a comprehensive range of services for anyone who needs help with behavioral health or substance use conditions.”

State officials noted that the budget allocations were in addition to $170 million being apportioned to the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital over the next several years to pay for renovations, new construction and an electronic medical records system.

As part of the event, officials also highlighted two pieces of legislation related to behavioral health care that were passed by the General Assembly during the last session.

One bill, sponsored by state Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, D-Providence, and state Sen. Sandro Cano, D-Pawtucket, directs the commissioner of elementary and secondary education to establish a trauma-informed schools implementation plan to support the academic, behavioral, social and emotional needs of all students.

“Each and every one of us experiences trauma at some point in our lives, some more than others, and the trauma we experience as children can shape our lives forever. The difference that determines whether we are able to be resilient and recover is whether we are supported by those in our community,” Ranglin-Vassell said.

A second bill, sponsored by state Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, D-Warwick, and state Sen. Alana M. DiMario, D-Narragansett, increases public access to professional psychological services by allowing for telepsychological practices across state lines as well as temporary in-person, face-to-face services in a state where a psychologist is not licensed to practice psychology.

“Through passage of this legislation, we would be joining 33 other states to allow for telehealth services across state lines in participating states with a universal credential through the compact that maintains high standards of patient protection and care,” DiMario said. “Without passage of this bill the temporary COVID waivers allowing this will expire at the end of June, which would leave many Rhode Islanders suddenly without access to their treatment and many providers having to end care for their out-of-state patients.”