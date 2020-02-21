Is Brown University’s latest project in Providence, another planned residence hall on Brook Street, good news for the city?

Brown University is building a 162-bed health and wellness center and residence hall in Providence on Brook Street, where it recently announced plans for another residence hall for approximately 375 students.

The proposed site for the new hall is currently occupied by a single-story commercial building and three residential buildings, two of which are used as rental units and the other is currently vacant. Retail, meeting and community spaces are planned in the new project, expected to be finished in 2022.

The university brings considerable prestige and life to the capital city and is a prominent employer. But its growing campus also grates on some city officials and residents concerned about the loss of taxable property and alternative development.

