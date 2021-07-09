Is it fair to fire employees who refuse to return to the office full time?

Is a potential workplace conflict brewing between some employers and workers unwilling to let go of remote work schedules?

A recent national survey by Digital.com found that four in 10 employers said they had or will fire workers that will not return to the workplace full time.

The results come from a survey of 1,500 U.S.-based small-business owners conducted in April.

Another 39% of employers in the survey said they would not consider firing employees that refuse to return the workplace, while 22% were unsure.

