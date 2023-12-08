Six of the Rhode Island’s 10 four-year colleges – all of them private – require students to live on campus for at least their first two years.

Johnson & Wales University next year will become the third local school to require undergraduate students to live in on-campus housing for their first three years, joining Brown University and Providence College.

JWU Providence Campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa told PBN the university is going to a third year because it believes students living on campus perform better in the classroom and that it will help with student retention and on-time graduation.

JWU’s undergraduate enrollment has dropped by close to half over the last six academic years from 7,267 full-time undergraduate students in 2017-18 to just 3,971 in 2022-23.

- Advertisement -

All schools with on-campus residency requirements, including JWU, allow for some exemptions, including students who live at home with their parents or guardians within close proximity to the campus, if they live with a married spouse or for health reasons.

Is it fair to third-year students for colleges to mandate that they live on campus? Yes, it increases their chances of graduating on time Yes, as long as that doesn’t increase student costs No, students should make that choice No, that serves the school’s interests first I’m not sure Results Vote