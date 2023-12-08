Is it fair to third-year students for colleges to mandate that they live on campus?

Six of the Rhode Island’s 10 four-year colleges – all of them private – require students to live on campus for at least their first two years.
Johnson & Wales University next year will become the third local school to require undergraduate students to live in on-campus housing for their first three years, joining Brown University and Providence College.
JWU Providence Campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa told PBN the university is going to a third year because it believes students living on campus perform better in the classroom and that it will help with student retention and on-time graduation.
JWU’s undergraduate enrollment has dropped by close to half over the last six academic years from 7,267 full-time undergraduate students in 2017-18 to just 3,971 in 2022-23.
All schools with on-campus residency requirements, including JWU, allow for some exemptions, including students who live at home with their parents or guardians within close proximity to the campus, if they live with a married spouse or for health reasons.
