Is Prospect Medical Holdings’ proposed sale of two hospitals good for Rhode Island’s health care system?

The proposed sale of Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence to The Centurion Foundation would create a new nonprofit health system in the state.

The state health department and R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office have until June 11 to either approve or deny the application.

The two hospitals now operate under the CharterCARE Health Partners system owned by Prospect Medical Holdings.

If the sale is approved, Centurion said it would invest $80 million into the cash-strapped hospitals.

