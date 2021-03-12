Is Providence on the right track with plans for a $140M redesign of Kennedy Plaza?

Providence officials on March 10 unveiled new plans for a $140 million redesign of Kennedy Plaza and surrounding areas.
Planned changes include relocating six bus berths expected to remain in Kennedy Plaza under a separate state plan to the edges of the bus depot. A new, above-ground walkway would be built to connect the plaza to Waterplace Park.
A larger skating rink would replace the existing rink and double as a water feature in the summer. Walkways along the Providence River will get a facelift, including elevation of the paths to account for rising sea levels.
The first phase of the project will concentrate on Kennedy Plaza-related improvements and begin in 2022.
The proposal follows a new plan from the R.I. Department of Transportation to split up the bus hub at Kennedy Plaza across three locations. The plan has been met with criticism, including a Civil Rights Act complaint for its negative effects on riders with low incomes.
Former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo supported the RIDOT plan. Gov. Daniel J. McKee is still reviewing the issue, according to a spokeswoman.
