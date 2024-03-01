Is Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District the right location for a new bus hub and transit center?

Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District Commission on Feb. 26 voted to give the R.I. Public Transit Authority until Oct. 1 to decide whether to relocate its transit center to land there.
The state and RIPTA previously were considering a five-story indoor bus depot on Dorrance Street. That project was going to include RIPTA administrative offices, a retail space, residential units and parking.
On Jan. 30, RIPTA’s board approved a $16.9 million contract with Next Wave Partners to begin the first phase of designing and building the new transit center.
RIPTA and Next Wave have said they plan to consider a mixed-use development for the hub, with a first-floor retail space, residential units on upper floors and amenities such as temperature-controlled passenger areas and bike storage.
The new transit center would significantly ease bus congestion in and around Kennedy Plaza, with most of the buses being routed through the new transit center.