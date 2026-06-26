Is R.I. new tax amnesty program a good thing or board?

Rhode Island is introducing a tax amnesty program for the first time in a decade, allowing tax delinquents to resolve outstanding tax liabilities, penalties and interest accrued on taxes owed for periods before Dec. 31, 2025. First included in Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal and blessed by the legislature, this initiative will run over 75 days from December 2026 to February 2027, managed by the R.I. Division of Taxation. Participants who are not facing prosecution will have all penalties waived, and statutory interest – currently 18% for trust fund taxes such as sales tax and 12% for other tax types – will be reduced by 25%. The last amnesty program, held from December 2017 to February 2018, saw 10,828 applications with $22 million collected against a budget of $512,000 for administrative costs. According to the taxation division’s report to the General Assembly, personal income tax comprised about 50% of that total, with existing debts making up 62% and new debts 38%. The amount of the penalties erased, and interest reduced totaled approximately $9.86 million. This time, the administration anticipates recouping $26.3 million, excluding $750,000 in administrative costs, with more than half recouped money coming from personal income and corporate taxes. It’s unclear how many taxpayers are currently behind. In 2017, the division mailed more than 80,000 "amnesty information packets" to taxpayers who, according to records, had an outstanding balance. But there are stickier issues at play. The nonpartisan nonprofit research organization National Bureau of Economic Research has warned of a potential "moral hazard," where repeated amnesties might encourage taxpayers to delay payments, hoping for another amnesty. And a study by the Tax Foundation revealed that such programs often attract those with smaller debts rather than chronic delinquents. Tax attorney Anne Moniz, who assisted clients during the previous amnesty efforts, noted that taxpayers often find themselves facing debts that are between four and ten times the original amount due to penalties and interest. Indeed, the 2017 report shows that on top of the roughly $15 million in back taxes owed, the amount of the penalties erased and interest reduced totaled approximately $9.86 million. “I’ve had people come into my office and they are in tears. They don’t know what to do,” said Moniz. Many clients have had holds placed on their driver’s licenses, further complicating their ability to generate income. “I often say that in many ways, the state’s division of taxation is worse than the IRS,” said Moniz. She supports the amnesty and believes they should become more frequent. “It’s a win-win,” she said. The program has garnered support from the Rhode Island Business Leaders Alliance and General Treasurer James Diossa, who told the House Finance Committee in May that issues such as job loss or health problems are often what can lead to unpaid taxes. “Many taxpayers who fall behind do not do so out of disregard for the law,” he said. The tax amnesty program offers a chance for a fresh start and can even reinforce “respect for the tax system,” he said. Legislation filed this year that would have created an annual and permanent amnesty period to reduce penalties and interest passed the Senate but stalled in the House. Testifying in support of the amnesty plan, Melissa Travis, CEO of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, said outdated tax collection policies require “a long-overdue” opportunity for many to regain control of their finances. “Thousands of Rhode Islanders are caught up in a system that penalizes them,” she said. National tax experts have said that Rhode Island maintains some of the highest delinquent tax interest rates in the region. Compounding penalties can make it nearly impossible for taxpayers to settle their debts voluntarily. However, Tax Administrator Neena Savage told lawmakers that while occasional amnesties can be beneficial, a permanent program could alter taxpayer behavior. She cautioned that regular amnesty periods might prompt taxpayers to disregard filing deadlines if penalties and interest are waived during those times. Any proposal for an annual tax amnesty “must take into account what message may be perceived by taxpayers and what revenue impact would result,” said Savage. But Moniz said it’s important to remember that the real impact of tax policy extends beyond just state balance figures. “This is going to help a lot of people,” she said. “That’s the most important thing.”