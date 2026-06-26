Is R.I. new tax amnesty program a good thing or board?

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THE STATE IS HOPING to recoup about $26 million in overdue taxes when it runs its amnesty program from December and February. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES
THE STATE IS HOPING to recoup about $26 million in overdue taxes when it runs its amnesty program from December and February. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

Rhode Island is introducing a tax amnesty program for the first time in a decade, allowing tax delinquents to resolve outstanding tax liabilities, penalties and interest accrued on taxes owed for periods before Dec. 31, 2025. First included in Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal and blessed by the legislature, this initiative

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