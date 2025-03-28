Is Rhode Island a supportive environment for minority entrepreneurs?

Rhode Island in the last few years has supported steady growth in the minority-business community, according to government and anecdotal data.

Black-owned small businesses grew 62% between 2021 and 2024, to 7,095, according to U.S. Small Business Administration data. Businesses identifying as “Hispanic or a racial minority” grew 42%, to 23,794.

A monthly feature on minority-owned businesses PBN began in 2020 also shows that many of those businesses have been remarkably resilient amid social and economic upheaval.

Only two of the first 50 businesses featured have closed. That’s setting up for a far better success rate than the 50% the SBA says typically survive five years.

