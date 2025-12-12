Is Rhode Island becoming too dependent on revenue from legal sports betting?

Sales tax revenue from sports betting is surging nationally, contributing to a decline in Rhode Island’s take by 3.2% in fiscal 2025, to $18.6 million.

But the state still manages to rank eighth overall nationally for its percentage of overall tax revenue collected from legal sports betting, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Quarterly Summary of State and Local Tax Revenue.

Of Rhode Island’s quarterly tax revenue, 0.32% now comes from sports betting, according to the report.

State tax rates range from as low as 6.75% in Iowa and Nevada to the 51% seen in Rhode Island, New York and New Hampshire. That helps the state continue to collect a healthy sum despite seeing an annual decline in the total collected.

Sports-gambling proponents say the state could collect more by increasing the number of online sports betting offerings, now monopolized by International Game Technology PLC.