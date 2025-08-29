Is Rhode Island doing enough to take advantage of tourism opportunities?

The summer tourism season in Rhode Island is in the homestretch and anecdotal evidence from business and tourism leaders suggest it has gone reasonably well.

On Aug. 24, ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held in North Kingstown, Richmond and East Providence to celebrate Danish artist Thomas Dambo’s latest editions to the Rhode Island Troll Trail.

The giant trolls are made entirely from recycled and discarded materials. The first two, in Ninigret Park in Charlestown, have attracted thousands of visitors since they were unveiled in 2024.

But Rhode Island’s tourism efforts have also been operating without a state leader since April, when R.I. Commerce Corp. Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley stepped down.

- Advertisement -

Commerce says the search for a new tourism leader is ongoing and that the agency has relied on an experienced staff to keep campaigns running through the summer.