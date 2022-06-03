Is Rhode Island facing a leadership “brain drain” amid a wave of retirement and resignation announcements?

On June 2, the state said its interim health director, Dr. James McDonald, will be leaving the department next month. The announcement is the latest in a wave of retirement and resignation announcements from top local executives and leaders across industries in recent months.

McDonald’s announcement comes less than six months after the department’s former leader, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, and her second in command, Thomas McCarthy, stepped down.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor is also stepping down as head of R.I. Commerce Corp. to run for state treasurer.

Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, the top executive at Lifespan Corp., resigned on May 31, and Dr. James E. Fanale, CEO and president of Care New England Health System, also plans to retire.

In March, longtime Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Chairman, CEO and President Robert A. “Bob” DiMuccio announced plans to retire.

Other looming departures include Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg and Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO Kelly Ramirez.

Will the departure of so many leaders hamper the state’s recovery from the pandemic?

