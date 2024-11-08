Is the country headed in the right direction following the Nov. 5 election results?

Despite widespread predictions of a close contest, Republican Donald J. Trump comfortably defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to win election as the 47th president of the United States on Nov. 5.

Trump is the first person convicted of a felony to win the White House and the first former president to regain power since 1892.

His vice president, 40-year-old Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in government.

Rhode Island’s Democratic leaders uniformly accepted the election results, which included Republicans also taking control of the U.S. Senate.

Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement said, “Work at the state and local level has never been more important. We must now calmly move forward with civility and respect to ensure Rhode Island remains a place of opportunity and inclusivity for all.”