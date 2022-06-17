Is the Federal Reserve right to focus on taming inflation with a larger-than-expected interest rate hike and signaling there’s more to come?

The Federal Reserve on June 15 took its boldest step yet to tame runaway inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point – its largest hike in nearly three decades.

The Fed’s hike was larger than expected. It also warned more large rate increases will come, raising concerns among investors and that could push the country into a recession.

The Associated Press reported that inflation has reached a four-decade high of 8.6% and has spread throughout the economy.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate now tops 6%, up from 3% at the start of the year.

