Is the planned merging of Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System what’s best for health care in the state?

Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System on Sept. 9 announced they would sign a letter of intent to merge into a single entity.
This news came after the state’s two largest health care systems collaborated on several initiatives during the pandemic and spent 90 days exploring the possibility of a more formal partnership.
This is the fourth merger attempt between the systems since the 1990s.
Perhaps working in favor a different outcome this time is that both systems have suffered financially during the ongoing pandemic.
But is such a merger, which would include Brown University as part of a nonprofit academic medical center, in the best interests of the state?
