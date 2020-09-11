Is the planned merging of Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System what’s best for health care in the state?

By
-
JOINING FORCES? After a 90-day exploratory period, the leaders of Lifespan and Care New England have agreed to a letter of intent to merge. A formal plan would need to be filed with the state, which must give regulatory approval. Above, on left, Lifespan CEO Timothy J. Babineau and Dr. James E. Fanale, president and CEO of Care New England. / PBN FILE PHOTOS/ DAVE HANSEN/MICHAEL SALERNO

Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System on Sept. 9 announced they would sign a letter of intent to merge into a single entity.

This news came after the state’s two largest health care systems collaborated on several initiatives during the pandemic and spent 90 days exploring the possibility of a more formal partnership.

This is the fourth merger attempt between the systems since the 1990s.

Perhaps working in favor a different outcome this time is that both systems have suffered financially during the ongoing pandemic.

- Advertisement -

But is such a merger, which would include Brown University as part of a nonprofit academic medical center, in the best interests of the state?

Is the planned merging of Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System what’s best for health care in the state?

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display