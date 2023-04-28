Is the state doing enough to collect on the $65.2 million it is owed by its biggest tax delinquents?

THE STATE'S top 200 tax delinquents owe a combined $65.2 million, which is 50% more than it was five years ago. /PBN FILE PHOTO CASSIUS SHUMAN

The state’s top 200 tax delinquents include many businesses and individuals who have been on those lists for years.

They owe a combined $65.2 million, which is 50% more than it was five years ago.

The state is working on updating those lists, but does it need to do more to step up collections from long-term delinquents?

Providence tax attorney Thomas Quinn thinks so.

He’d like to see the state make it easier for debtors to afford installment payments.

He says the state could also offer tax amnesty on a portion of the accrued debt and waive criminal and civil penalties. Rhode Island last did that in 2017.

