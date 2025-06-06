Is the U.S. Department of Labor’s move to shut down Job Corps centers in Exeter and across the nation justified?

The Exeter Job Corps would shut down by the end of the month under the U.S. Department of Labor’s proposed nationwide “pause” of the free education and vocational training program.

The agency announced on May 29 that it will begin a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide by June 30, initiating a transition for students, staff and local communities.

A federal judge on June 5 blocked the move by issuing a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed by a trade group representing contractors that operate Job Corps centers.

The Exeter Job Corps is a tuition-free residential program that offers academic education and hands-on career training for young adults from families with low incomes. Training includes culinary arts, health care and welding. The program occupies a 20-acre parcel at the former Ladd School.

Enrollment at Exeter Job Corps Center has a capacity for 185 students, with rolling admissions throughout the year. The center employs about 85 and offers vocational training in six trades, a GED program, and two high school diploma programs. Most participants are from Rhode Island or neighboring states.

The Labor Department has concerns about the program’s effectiveness following an internal review.

R.I. congressional leaders say the Exeter center is high performing and deserves to stay open.