Is the U.S. Department of Labor’s move to shut down Job Corps centers in Exeter and across the nation justified?

By
-
THE EXETER Job Corps will shut down by the end of next month as part of a nationwide pause by the U.S. Department of Labor. Pictured is one of the program's culinary students in 2023. / COURTESY SPENCER GOSSY
THE EXETER Job Corps would shut down by the end of June as part of a nationwide pause proposed by the U.S. Department of Labor. Pictured is one of the program's culinary students in 2023. / COURTESY SPENCER GOSSY

The Exeter Job Corps would shut down by the end of the month under the U.S. Department of Labor’s proposed nationwide “pause” of the free education and vocational training program.

The agency announced on May 29 that it will begin a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide by June 30, initiating a transition for students, staff and local communities.

PBN Branded Content

Meet Amgen Women Leaders in Science

Join us for an enlightening forum featuring Alli Ferguson and Satpal Kundra, two distinguished women…

Learn More

A federal judge on June 5 blocked the move by issuing a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed by a trade group representing contractors that operate Job Corps centers.  

The Exeter Job Corps is a tuition-free residential program that offers academic education and hands-on career training for young adults from families with low incomes. Training includes culinary arts, health care and welding. The program occupies a 20-acre parcel at the former Ladd School.

- Advertisement -

Enrollment at Exeter Job Corps Center has a capacity for 185 students, with rolling admissions throughout the year. The center employs about 85 and offers vocational training in six trades, a GED program, and two high school diploma programs. Most participants are from Rhode Island or neighboring states.

The Labor Department has concerns about the program’s effectiveness following an internal review.

R.I. congressional leaders say the Exeter center is high performing and deserves to stay open.

Is the U.S. Department of Labor’s move to shut down Job Corps centers in Exeter and across the nation justified?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR