Island Moving Company names Bramante new executive director

NEWPORT — Peter N. Bramante began his new role as executive director of the Island Moving Company Thursday as the third executive director in the company’s 38-year-history.

Bramante succeeds Edward McPherson, who resigned from the Newport-based nonprofit contemporary ballet company over the summer.

Bramante, a native of Fitchburg, Mass., now resides in Tiverton and has more than a quarter century of experience within the nonprofit cultural sector serving many roles. He previously served as managing director for Providence-based community arts nonprofit FirstWorks where, among other roles, developed FirstWorks’ arts-learning program.

Additionally, Bramante’s movement work for theater in Rhode Island includes productions at Providence Performing Arts Center, Trinity Repertory Company and the now defunct Perishable Theatre in Providence. He also served as a liaison to Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s office and the city’s Department of Art, Culture & Tourism on its PVD Fest event.

“This is an exciting time to be joining the leadership team at IMC,” Bramante said in a statement. “I’ve known and admired [artistic director] Miki Ohlsen’s work for many years-and have watched the artistic quality of the company ascend to world-class standards. IMC has evolved into a vital economic and cultural asset to Newport and Rhode Island. I am proud to have been selected to help steward the organization into its fourth decade and beyond.”

In a statement, Ohlsen said Bramante brings a “wealth of knowledge and expertise” of the dance world to Island Moving Company and has “great experience” in leading nonprofits into the future.

“I have no doubt he will be successful with IMC,” Ohlsen said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for all of us.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.