PROVIDENCE – Electric grid operator ISO New England is meeting the region's winter energy demands, recent figures show, despite a December report from the company forecasting high energy usage this season. The news follows a particularly harsh cold snap that. Weather is one of the largest drivers of energy use, according to ISO. The peak usage day in January 2025 was 19,639 megawatts, according to the NEPOOL Participants Committee Report released by ISO New England on Thursday. NEPOOL, or New England Power Pool, is a voluntary association of market participants doing business in the six New England states with the purpose of streamlining power supply market transactions and operations. ISO's 2024-2025 winter projections, released in its December Seasonal Systems Outlook report, showed the company expected peak forecasts of 20,308 megawatts under normal weather conditions and 21,089 megawatts under below-average temperatures, with total resources available for this winter listed at 30,030 megawatts. Last winter's energy demands peaked in January at 18,299 megawatts, while the all-time winter peak demand in New England was 22,818 megawatts in January 2004, ISO said. "ISO New England has reliably operated the system through the winter season so far, with the demand for energy aligning with the forecasts projected in our Winter Outlook," said ISO spokesperson Mary Cate Colapietro, adding that the energy provider is confident it will meet the energy needs of its customers for the remaining winter months. ISO New England, which manages the electric grid for New England heating and power, including throughout Rhode Island, says it implemented new tools this year to navigate this challenging winter season, including new, sophisticated technology that can assess the impact and probability to provide energy under extreme weather scenarios.