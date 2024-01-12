‘It’s a numbers game’: Teacher unions say R.I. star ratings paint incomplete picture

PROVIDENCE – Purple Pride and commitment to students run deep at Classical High School, and the overall analysis by the R.I. Department of Education of the school on Westminster Street shows that.
Classical in 2023 scored high in six of RIDE’s seven performance metrics. It garnered five stars in growth in math, science and English language arts; graduation rate; exceeding expectations in having low student absenteeism and suspensions from school; diploma plus; and having zero low-performing subgroups.
So why did a school with such a strong performance and track record for excellence garner only a 2-star rating when RIDE’s latest star ratings were recently announced
?
It was English language proficiency, the weakest metric in its performance rating. Classical received only a single point out of a possible four – resulting in two stars. School officials who spoke with Providence Business News admit that is an area the school must address.
But they also feel that the star system, which rates schools only as high as their lowest category rating, needs to be adjusted to provide an overall clearer picture of school performance and accountability.
“Having the ratings based on the weakest indicator doesn’t make sense,” National Education Association Rhode Island Executive Director Mary K. Barden told Providence Business News.
Maribeth Calabro, president of the Providence Teachers Union, agreed, saying if one puts finite measures on the lowest common denominator, “it doesn’t allow for growth or enrichment.” There is evidence of that where out of the 39 schools in the state-controlled Providence Public School District, only 11 saw their star ratings change in either direction in 2023 compared with 2022. Just five schools – Alfred Lima Sr. Elementary School, Nathanael Greene Middle School, Harry Kizirian Elementary School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and E-Cubed Academy – were the only city schools to see its star ratings improve, all by one star, from a year ago.
“It tends to stay stagnant,” Calabro said. “It’s one of the criticisms in education that we’re always creating policies and procedures to the lowest common denominator as opposed to the highest common multiples. You kind of get dinged twice. We should get stars for our strengths instead of areas of weakness.”
“The campaigns that we have, the outreach that we do, the home visits, that should account for something, particularly in a post-COVID-19 world,” she said.
RIDE did not respond to multiple requests by PBN for an interview with R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green to discuss the star ratings system. In a statement, Infante-Green said the system is “continuously being reviewed” as the department seeks to provide students, families and school officials “a clearer understanding of their schools’ performance and support strategic planning to improve outcomes statewide.”
Scott Barr, Classical’s principal, also did not immediately respond to questions from PBN.
Infante-Green in her statement to PBN added that Classical’s low ELP rating “underscores a need to better support” multilingual learners since that population is projected to reach 50% by 2030. She also said PPSD entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to better serve English learners “while under city control.”
Infante-Green said PPSD has worked to help more than 500 teachers earn their English for Speakers of Other Languages certification and remains committed to helping more educators receive the training and support they need to serve the growing multilingual population.
Calabro noted there needs to be fiscal support for PPSD as a district, including Classical, to better serve the needs of multilingual learners.
Moving forward on the star ratings, Barden said all the school accountability metrics should be reviewed “in a holistic way” in lieu of a single star rating. Calabro said schools should receive a bonus “half a star” for unique positive outcomes, such as a high school’s high college acceptance rate. Calabro also said there should be grant money available for schools who receive high star ratings to improve or provide access to enrichment programs or academic advanced courses or college-readiness courses.
“Beyond the five stars, there should be an award that allows you to maintain your status but also grow your materials and curriculum to improve the status of all students,” Calabro said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.