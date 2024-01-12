‘It’s a numbers game’: Teacher unions say R.I. star ratings paint incomplete picture

Rhode Island's system is different from some other states who also use star ratings to determine overall school performances. Nevada, Maryland, Georgia and Washington, D.C., for example, use a combined overall total score earned from multiple metrics to determine a school’s star rating. The higher the overall score, the higher the rating. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education uses an "accountability percentile," not a star rating, which measures the performance of all students in a school compared to other schools in the state. This measure, the department says, is reported as a percentile, from 1 to 99, which is calculated using all available accountability indicators for a school.

“[Giving the lowest indicator the star rating] can be demoralizing to our educators, students and support staff who are working hard and doing great things in a lot of areas … where we’re looking at accountability, but those things are not recognized,” Barden said. “If we look at the entire report card, that would make more sense.” [caption id="attachment_457064" align="alignright" width="386"]MARY K. BARDEN, executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island, says having the schools' star overall ratings based on their weakest indicators "doesn't make sense." / COURTESY NATIONAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION RHODE ISLAND[/caption] Also, there is an equity concern with the star ratings. With RIDE’s current star rating metrics, all but one have points systems that do not encompass all the individual star ratings. For example, in the “number of low-performing subgroups” metric, schools can earn as high as five stars but as low as three. In “English language proficiency,” schools can get five stars, four stars or two stars, and no one- or three-star rankings. Plus, not all schools will be judged on certain metrics if they don’t meet certain minimum requirements. Classical, with 27 multilingual students enrolled according to Calabro, finally met the required enrollment threshold to be scored in the English language proficiency in 2023 – which garnered the school that low 2-star rating. Meanwhile, Barrington High School – a 5-star school – had just 20 multilingual students enrolled last year, Calabro said, below the required ELP-judged enrollment threshold. In fact, just five schools out of the 50 across Rhode Island who had star ratings of 4 or 5 were judged in English language proficiency category by RIDE. “It’s literally a numbers game [with the star ratings],” Calabro said. “The lack of diversity across the state at the high school level is clearly rewarded because when we increase our multilingual learners and we don’t have the supports to assist them, then we lose stars.” Calabro also said school attendance should be reviewed on how officials are implementing programs aimed to boost attendance, beyond looking at the actual attendance number at a specific school.