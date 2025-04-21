It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health

Each May, Maternal Mental Health Month reminds us of a simple but powerful truth: giving birth changes everything. While welcoming a new baby is often portrayed as purely joyful, the reality for many new mothers is far more complex—and far more common than you might think.

Up to 1 in 5 women will experience anxiety, depression, or other perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) during pregnancy or after childbirth. But stigma, silence, and outdated myths still prevent too many from getting the support they need.

We sat down with Dr. Megin Dalton, a board-certified OB/GYN at South County Health’s Center for Women’s Health, to talk openly about maternal mental health—and how normalizing these conversations can lead to better outcomes for parents and babies alike.

Q: Why is Maternal Mental Health Month so important?

Dr. Dalton: Because so many women suffer in silence. There’s a lot of pressure to feel happy and grateful all the time during pregnancy and postpartum, and that pressure can make it really hard to admit when you’re struggling. Maternal Mental Health Month gives us a chance to say, “You are not alone. What you’re feeling is valid. And help is available.”

Q: What are some common misconceptions about maternal mental health?

Dr. Dalton: One of the biggest myths is that postpartum depression is just about feeling sad. In reality, it can look like anxiety, irritability, difficulty bonding with the baby, anger, or even feeling emotionally numb. Another misconception is that it only happens right after birth, but these conditions can begin during pregnancy or even several months after delivery.

Q: What are the early signs someone should look out for?

Dr. Dalton: If you’re feeling overwhelmed most of the day, if you’re crying often, having trouble sleeping when your baby is sleeping, or just feeling “off,” those can be signs. And if you’re having thoughts of hurting yourself or feeling like your baby would be better off without you—those are urgent warning signs that you need to reach out immediately, not necessarily because of inherent danger of experiencing these kind of thoughts, but because we have lots of tools to support patients through these feelings.

Q: What kind of support can OB/GYNs provide for maternal mental health?

Dr. Dalton: We’re often the first line of support. We can screen for symptoms, provide a safe space to talk, and help connect patients with mental health professionals, support groups, or medication if needed. At the Center for Women’s Health, we take a whole-person approach to care. We want you to feel seen—not just as a patient, but as a person.

Q: How can friends and family support a loved one who may be struggling?

Dr. Dalton: The most important thing is to listen without judgment. Don’t try to “fix” it or offer advice unless asked. Just be there, validate their feelings, and encourage them to speak to their provider. Offering help with practical tasks—like meals, errands, or holding the baby while they nap—can also make a difference.

Q: What would you say to a mom who’s afraid to ask for help?

Dr. Dalton: I would say: you are brave for speaking up. Seeking help is an act of love for yourself and your family. The sooner you reach out, the sooner you can start to feel better.

