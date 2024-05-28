Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEWPORT – Professional sailing is back in the world’s colloquially known “sailing capital,” named for much more being the location of the National Sailing Hall of Fame. And it’s big business, as usual. According to the Newport Sailor Network, there are more than two dozen professional and amateur regattas scheduled between June and October, not

It’s sailing season in the City by the Sea

NEWPORT – Professional sailing is back in the world's colloquially known “sailing capital," named for much more being the location of the National Sailing Hall of Fame.

And it's big business, as usual.

According to the Newport Sailor Network, there are more than two dozen professional and amateur regattas scheduled between June and October, not including several industry events.

Data provided by Discover Newport shows that total attendance across the four days of the 2022 Newport International Boat Show was estimated at 40,000 people, with attendees and organizations combined infusing $26.1 million in total economic impact to Newport County, with

$5.3 million benefiting area hotels and over $4 million to food service establishments.

And this week, for the first time since 2018, the Atlantic Cup, created in 2011 by Newport-based Manuka Sports Event Management, will return to Newport for a stopover after its first 704 nautical mile leg. The contest began on May 25 and runs from Charleston, S.C. to Portland, Maine.

The first boats are scheduled to arrive in Newport on May 28, crossing the finish line just off Fort Adams State Park, from which spectators can view the arrivals and departures free of charge. Among the notable participants are Morgan Stanely executive Mike Hennessey of “Scowling Dragon” and William Mathelin-Moreaux from team Dekulpe, who was selected to carry the torch at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Evan Smith, CEO and president of Discover Newport, said the Atlantic Cup is in essence a kick-off to the 2024 racing season, which accelerates with the 53rd Newport Bermuda Race in June.

“The Atlantic Cup is an iconic race that has roots in Newport,” he said. "Taking in a sailing event is always an exciting way to enjoy Newport’s active and historic waters.”

and organizations alone, according to Discover Newport.

Atlantic Cup founder and Director Hugh Piggin, a New Zealand native who now resides in Newport, said the long break since the last scheduled race in 2019 was cancelled due to the pandemic should translate to greater turnout.

And he predicts this year’s race will be "one of the most competitive fleets in Atlantic Cup history.”

Meanwhile, organizers are preparing for the Bermuda Race spectator village being hosted at Fort Adams State Park, which will feature several local

food trucks, live music and the “Regatta Bar.”

Admittance and parking are complimentary.

Race Chair and Jamestown resident Andrew Kallfelz in a statement said the Organizing Committee, in concert with the state, sponsors and local organizations, have been able “to invest in transforming this hallmark biennial event into a celebration for the sailors, their families, and fans alike.”

Jeff Brooks, a Realtor and chair of the Newport Planning Board, said the sailing industry “is truly a local industry,” employing thousands of workers from manufacturing to marketing to sales.

And during large-scale events, professional sailing competitors “spend big money renting estates and impressive homes for their whole teams and staff,” he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.

Total spending for the Bermuda stop in 2018 was almost $14 million from participantsThe local economic benefits are wide-ranging.