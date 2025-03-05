IYRS announces Glo Tech Scholarship Fund to spur women in marine trades and advanced tech

NEWPORT – The IYRS School of Technology & Trades has announced the establishment of the Glo Tech Scholarship Fund that will support female graduates of IYRS and other industry professionals seeking careers in the marine trades and advanced manufacturing technology sectors.

Created in February in honor of Gloria Aurora Borrego, who left a legacy of “perseverance, innovation, and leadership in traditionally male-dominated industries,” according to the organization, the fund will “empower the next generation of women in the field.”

To qualify, applicants must be age 25 or older, have at least four years of work experience in marine trades or advanced manufacturing technology, be a female graduate of an IYRS certificate program or be accepted into the forthcoming IYRS Women’s Marine Leadership Academy.

Awardees will be decided by a selection committee consisting of IYRS President Kern Maass, the school’s director of student services and the director of philanthropy.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.