IYRS School of Technology & Trades, alumna Athena Vieira earn national recognition

NEWPORT – The IYRS School of Technology & Trades and an alumna have earned national recognition from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

The ACCSC recently recognized IYRS with a 2025 ACCSC Commitment to Student Success Award, the institution announced on Tuesday. Athena Vieira, who graduated from IYRS’ Marine Systems program in 2024, achieved a 2025 ACCSC Outstanding Graduate honor.

The institutional award is the commission’s “highest recognition for schools that demonstrate a comprehensive, student-centered approach to education,” IYRS said in an announcement.

The institution credited the honor to initiatives such as strong externship programs; a network of 500 employer partners; an 83% graduation rate and 87% graduate employment rate; and programs supporting mental health, housing and community.

Jen Iacovelli, director of student services at IYRS, said the institution is “proud to be recognized for creating a student experience that is both technically rigorous and deeply personal.”

Vieira, who holds dual degrees in marine affairs and political science from the University of Rhode Island, was meanwhile recognized for accomplishments such as published research on coastal hazards and U.S. shipyards; an apprenticeship and educator role on a transatlantic sailing passage; and teachings on sailing and wooden boat restoration.

“Athena’s story is a powerful example of what’s possible when passion meets opportunity,” IYRS President Kern Maass said in a statement. “She represents the very best of what IYRS stands for – curiosity, risk taking, and excellence.”

IYRS, a nonprofit postsecondary school, offers training in boatbuilding and restoration, marine systems composites technology, and digital modeling and fabrication.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.