J.D. Power ranks Rockland Trust No. 2 among New England retail banks for customer satisfaction

ROCKLAND, Mass. – Rockland Trust has been named one of New England’s top banks for customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

The study analyzed responses from 109,724 retail customers from the largest banks in the country, between January 2024 and January 2025.

Customers were asked about their experiences with retail banking institutions, with satisfaction measured across seven dimensions: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, digital channels, and resolving problems or complaints.

The study, released last week, awarded Rockland Trust a score of 706 (based on a 1,000-point scale). The regional average for New England retail banks was 636.

Rockland Trust came in No. 2 just behind Bangor Savings Bank in Maine, which won the top customer satisfaction in New England distinction for an eighth consecutive year with a score of 711, according to J.D. Power.

But Rockland beat out Eastern Bank (693), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (660), TD Bank (660), KeyBank (654), Citizens Bank (632), Santander Bank 619), M&T Bank (614) and Bank of America Corp. (608), the results show. 15 different geographic regions were studied.

Jennifer White, senior director of banking and payments intelligence at J.D. Power, said the study’s results show banks such as Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust are “really upping their games when it comes to giving customers the resources they need to navigate a challenging economic environment.”

“Those efforts include not only delivering on the basics of transactional efficiency and customer engagement but also undertaking more meaningful efforts to empower customers to understand and avoid unnecessary fees, resolve problems quickly and utilize additional personal financial management tools and supportive services,” White said.

Rockland Trust has locations throughout Bristol County, Mass., including in Seekonk, Somerset, Fall River, New Bedford, Fairhaven, Raynham and Attleboro. It also has a commercial lending center and investment office in Providence.

Meanwhile, other key findings gleaned from this year’s study showed that retail banks across the country are making progress on unexpected fees, which have remained the No. 1 obstacle for customer satisfaction over the last several years, according to J.D. Power.

The percentage of customers who said they completely understand their bank’s fee structure rose 5 percentage points from a year ago, and the percentage of customers who said their bank completely communicated how to avoid being charged fees was up 4 percentage points.

As for resolving issues, 85% of customers who experienced a problem said their problem was resolved; 66% of customers who told their bank of a problem within the past 12 months and had that problem resolved said this occurred within one day, a slight increase from the 62% who said the same in 2024; and 59% of customers said the problem was resolved with only one contact, which was up slightly from 56% who said the same in 2024.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.