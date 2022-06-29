Jaia Robotics closes seed funding round with more than $1 million

BRISTOL – Aquatic robotics company Jaia Robotics Inc. has surpassed $1 million in seed funding as it continues to develop it specialty micro-sized autonomous underwater vehicles.

The company’s high-speed, multi-sensor “JaiaBot” device allows researchers to collect data from ocean and freshwater environments. Through casting an underwater network, the robots can work in pods of up to 20 vehicles.

The funding will help the company in its mission “to democratize aquatic data collection at scale and grow the business,” said Ian Estaphan Owen, co-founder and CEO of Jaia Robotics. “This investment in Jaia Robotics is a strong show of confidence in the company as an investment opportunity and has led us to keep the round open for 90 days, leading to a second close to bring us nearer to the $1.75 million ceiling … and will allow us more flexibility and to really accelerate growing our team.”

The company’s investors include the Launchpad Venture, Cherrystone, Blue Angels, Walnut and Beacon Angels groups, as well as several individual contributors.

